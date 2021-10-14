Creator of God of War criticizes difficult games like Kena and Metroid Dread

David Jaffe, the creator of God of War and Twisted Metal, revealed not to be a fan of games with higher difficulty. For him, the trend can harm the experience and alienate players.

Jaffe made the revelation on Twitter, where he claimed to hate super hard games. The creator, responsible for successful PlayStation franchises, speculates that perhaps the rise in the emergence of titles with higher difficulty is a reflection of the generation that grew up playing games on the NES, which could be gaining more space in the world of video game development.

In its complaint, the producer cited titles such as Metroid Dread and Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which had good reception from both the public and critics, pointing out that these games would be leading “the march” for super difficult games.

Kena, Metroid, Returnal; all leading the march towards super challenging games.Maybe it’s the NES generation coming into their own designers but I fucking HATE THIS shit. And it’s not an age thing;I NEVER liked it.But it wasn’t so rampant. It’s like devs WANT to push Players away. — DAVID SCOTT JAFFE (@davidscottjaffe) October 10, 2021

Recently, David Jaffe also got into controversy by revealing compromising information about Sony and the PlayStation. At the time, the creator was commenting, quite dissatisfied, about a possible new game in the series Twisted Metal without your involvement.