credits expire this Sunday; consult and redeem the balance

From next Sunday (17), the credits of the Nota Fiscal Paulista that were released more than 12 months ago by the São Paulo Department of Finance and Planning and that were not redeemed by registered consumers in the program will expire.

The change in the redemption period occurred through article 62 of Law No. 17,293/2020. The credits of the Nota Fiscal Paulista remain available to participants for one year from the date of release and can be used at any time within this period. The amounts released and not used by consumers will return to the State Treasury. The minimum transfer fee is R$0.99.

To check the balance and transfer the funds to a checking or savings account, simply use the official application (app) of the Nota Fiscal Paulista by tablet or smartphone, enter the CPF/CNPJ and registered password and request the desired option. Those who prefer can use the website: portal.fazenda.sp.gov.br/servicos/nfp. In both options, the amounts will be credited to the indicated account within 20 days.

In October it is also possible to allocate credits for IPVA deduction. This is the only period of the year when consumers can use their credits for this purpose. In this case, you must make this option on the Nota Fiscal Paulista website until the next 31st.

Forgot password?

Consumers who may have forgotten their password for the Nota Fiscal Paulista program must access the program’s website and click on “Forgot my password”. When entering your CPF and clicking “OK” you will be presented with three options:

Sending a phrase to remember the password (by email).

Sending a page address for registering a new password (by email)

And finally, the option “Re-register”, which is suggested as a last resort – for example, if the consumer has forgotten the password and changed the email. This option, for security reasons, requires sending correspondence or attending Procon, Poupatempo or the Department of Finance and Planning to unlock the password, according to the password unlock guide

Service at tax offices

Scheduling services, in person or online, is done through the page http://senhafacil.com.br/agendamento/#/home. Just choose the way you want to be served (in person or by e-mail) and request your password, which will be generated with a number and an opening hours.

If you choose face-to-face service, to avoid crowding, the taxpayer must go to the chosen unit only at a time close to the scheduled one, wearing a mask and following the other protocols of social distancing recommended by the COVID-19 Extraordinary Administrative Committee. If you choose the service by e-mail, you must send an e-mail with the demand, up to 15 minutes before the scheduled time, to the Tax Office of your circumscription (https://portal.fazenda.sp.gov.br/servicos /service) , mentioning in the message title your password number and the respective service hours.