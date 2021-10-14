credits should expire soon; understand

Altogether, there are more than 48 million consumers who have not yet used credits from Paulista Invoice, which were released more than 12 months ago. The deadline for performing the procedure will begin to expire on Sunday, October 17th.

It so happens that the previous term, which was five years, was changed by Law 17,293, sanctioned by the state government in October 2020, causing the reduction of the deadline for 12 months. The Nota Fiscal Paulista makes an apportionment of what is returned by the trade at the time of purchase.

To be eligible, it is necessary to request the CPF in the invoice and, to redeem it, it is essential to register on the Nota Fiscal Paulista website. The redemption, equally, is done through the website or application where the consumer will have redemption options, which may be in a checking account, savings account or even deducted from the payment of the IPVA of their vehicle.

If the amount is not used by the deadline, it will be issued to the State Treasury.

How to use the credits of the Paulista Invoice

Initially, it is necessary to enter the website or application of the Nota Fiscal Paulista and inform the CPF and password previously registered. If you do not have the registration, it will be necessary to do so, and may be an Individual (CPF) or Legal Entity (CNPJ).

After entering the next page, all data concerning the consumer will be available. It will also appear the amount of the balance available for the transfer, which has a minimum value of R$ 0.99. Then, it will be necessary to inform the period in which the grades were issued, being the 1st and 2nd semesters.

Once this is done, the entire history of invoices that were issued will appear and the next step is to click on “Use credits”. Consumers will have to choose the way they want to receive their balance, having the options in checking and savings account or to make the payment or deduct IPVA.

After informing the bank details, for those who choose to receive the amount, just click on “Confirm”. After this process, just check the confirmation and wait for the amount in the account.