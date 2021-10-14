Crespo says goodbye to São Paulo and sends a message to Rogério Ceni and fans; Look

Hernán Crespo used social media to say goodbye to São Paulo and send a message to fans and Rogério Ceni

One day after leaving the São Paulo, Hernán Crespo used social media to say goodbye and send a message to his successor, Rogério Ceni. The Argentine was coming from poor results and was unable to hold on to the position after the 0-0 tie against Cuiabá. The termination was announced as “joint agreement”.

A few hours after Crespo left, São Paulo announced the return of Rogério Ceni to the position of coach.

Crespo leaves São Paulo in 13th place, with 30 points earned. While the difference to the G-4 is ten points, the Z-4 ​​is close: four points.

Read, in full, Crespo’s official note:

Today I say goodbye to São Paulo, thanking the entire São Paulo family for all their affection and support during this time together. A stage of hard work is over, with responsibility, commitment and effort, we try to apply our game idea and proposal. I leave with the peace of mind that we have always given the best of each one.

I want to thank the players for their delivery and commitment.

To the directors, for having given me the chance to be part of São Paulo and its history, and for the great commitment and affection with which they accompanied me, being always available and working very hard by our side.

To all the people who work at the club for taking care of us and taking care of us with great affection.

And to all the tricolor fans, 20 million people who have always supported, from day one, at all times, showing great affection.

Finally, I wish Rogério the best in everything that lies ahead. A big hug and all the best for São Paulo Futebol Clube.