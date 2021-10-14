Cruise: Luxembourg held a strike for the cast for a week

Vanderlei Luxemburgo held back the Cruzeiro cast’s strike for a week. Last Friday (8), the players met with the coach before the match against Coritiba and informed that they would start a training stoppage under the allegation that salaries are delayed at Toca da Raposa II.

The coach spoke to the group moments before entering the field at Couto Pereira and asked the athletes to restrain themselves, without making any fuss about a possible stoppage. The commander’s request was accepted by the group, which decided to postpone the situation.

The idea was to start the training strike before the game with Botafogo, last Tuesday night (12), at Arena Independência. However, the team still nurtured hopes of returning to the elite of national football. In view of the result, which leaves the team more and more distant from an access to Serie A, the athletes communicated to the commander that they would start the stoppage from this Thursday (14). The warning took place in the stadium’s locker room.

With remote chances of access, the group informed the board that it will start a strike on this Thursday’s activity, initially scheduled for 4 pm (GMT). The dissatisfaction is thanks to the wage delay. The club owes up to six months to its players and collaborators, including Toca da Raposa I and Toca da Raposa II.

Athletes’ stoppage includes the base divisions. Under-20 players also joined the strike movement during training at Cruzeiro, as reported by Super.FC this Wednesday afternoon (13).

Amid the crisis behind the scenes at the club, president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues went to Portugal to give a lecture on modern football management. The leader even downplayed criticism for his presence abroad.

“It is also a challenge to be in this moment of Cruzeiro, there is no shortage of people who are always critical. There are people who say: ‘Cruzeiro is in the 10th position [11ª posição na verdade], and the president is in Portugal’. As if that were the worst of things and that’s why Cruzeiro is in 10th position. Criticism of this was also not lacking. It’s another challenge for us to be here,” he said on Wednesday afternoon.

