Cruzeiro players announce strike and paralyze training for back wages

Cruzeiro’s professional cast decides not to participate in training at Toca da Raposa due to dissatisfaction with late payment

the players of cruise announced this Wednesday (13) through an official note, released on their social networks, that went on strike because of wage delays.

The information had been previously disclosed by Rádio Itatiaia and was confirmed by the athletes. The cast is dissatisfied with the payment delays, which have been occurring since 2020, and decided to stop training until a solution is presented by the club’s board.

The next training of the celestial team was scheduled for the afternoon of Thursday (14) and so far it should not happen.

Also according to the radio, the heavenly board paid off a payroll last Wednesday, but the gesture was not enough to reduce the cast’s fury with the directors, since there are still many debts referring to last season.

The movement of athletes has the support of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo, according to the Itatiaia.

As the weather warms up in Belo Horizonte, it is worth remembering that the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Santos Rodrigues, is in Portugal participating in a seminar on modern football management.

Sought by the radio, Fox has not yet officially commented on the players’ movement.

The team from Minas is experiencing a very delicate moment in Serie B. The club is ranked 11th in the table, 9 points behind the G-4, and has only remote chances of gaining access.

If the forecasts are confirmed, Cruzeiro will have to stay another year in Serie B, in a resounding failure in the middle of the centenary year.