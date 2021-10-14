Cruzeiro: Vitor Roque has a fine of R$1.9 billion abroad

A name caught the attention of the 0-0 tie between Cruzeiro and Botafogo, last Tuesday night (12), at Independência. The young Vitor Roque, 16 years old, stood out by creating plays and giving passes during the period in which he was on the field in the game valid for the 30th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Championship. O Super.FC found out details of the boy’s contract, such as a termination fine and division of economic rights.

The striker, who has 19 goals in 20 matches played by the under-17 team, signed his first professional contract in May 2021. He signed a three-year contract at Toca da Raposa II, until mid-2025. football abroad is worth 300 million euros (R$1.919 billion at the current price), according to a source linked to Cruzeiro’s current management. The amount established for a national sale is calculated according to the boy’s salary.

The high value is due to the youth’s prominence in the base divisions. In his first year in the under-17 team – as he is only 16 years old and plays with older boys – he averages 0.95 goals per game. The athlete is seen as the main gem of the club’s youth divisions.

The athlete’s percentage is divided between América and Cruzeiro. Coelho owns 30% of the economic rights of the player, while Fox owns the other 70%. Before working for the celestial club, he defended the colors of the alviverde team.

On the night of this Tuesday (12), Vitor Roque was replaced by Bruno José in the match against Botafogo, played at Arena Independência. The 16-year-old striker, however, was replaced 18 minutes later by Keke. The assessment is that it was demanded more than it can in physical terms.

At 16, Vitor Roque made his first professional match for Cruzeiro by decision of coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo. The commander is excited about the possibility of using the young man for more team engagements.

“I told him that fatigue is the emotion of entering the game and making his debut at 16. It even took a fright, poor thing. But he managed to make moves, showed his face. I had to come back, play and I couldn’t do it anymore. But I congratulated him for his debut”, assessed the coach.

“Another player that Cruzeiro is releasing with quality to work well. No rush. Putting, removing, playing in the youth categories, coming back, having space. I think he’s a player that promises a lot,” he added.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.