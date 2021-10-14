Cssio overtakes Ronaldo and becomes goalkeeper with more games without conceding goals in Corinthians history

Cássio set another record in his retrospective on Wednesday night, against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena. After seven games, Gigante did not concede goals from the Rio team and became the goalkeeper with more games without being leaked in the entire history of Corinthians.

No other goalkeeper in Corinthians history had gone more than 100 games without conceding a goal until Ronaldo Giovanelli set a seemingly unattainable mark of 235 games without being leaked by Timão. Because the match on Wednesday was Cassio’s 236th without conceding goals. Another incredible feat of shirt 12 for the Parque São Jorge club.

While Ronaldo took 598 games to establish the mark, achieved in a 4-0 rout over the Jamaican national team in 1998, Cássio did so in 553 games. The 90s idol has conceded goals in his last four clashes for Corinthians.

Currently, Gigante is, on average, one game without conceding a goal every 2.3 matches. Bringing it to reality, there would be three duels with an empty goal for every seven played by shirt 12 alvinegro. Ronaldo closed his trajectory with one game without conceding a goal every 2.56 matches, or four matches out of ten played.

The brand is remarkable when you consider other iconic Brazilian football goalkeepers. Marcos, the idol of Palmeiras, for example, spent 150 games without being leaked in the 533 matches played by the arch-rivals. That is, almost 90 games less in a similar scenario.

Rogério Ceni, São Paulo’s idol, had 418 games without being leaked in the 1237 matches for the Morumbi club. On average, one in nearly three games (2.95), well below the one established by Cassio so far.

Cassio’s best year in absolute numbers was 2017, when he passed 33 of the 67 matches in which he played without being leaked. On average, its best moment was in 2013, leaving zeroed in 25 of the 49 games played, more than half.

In this aspect, Ronaldo still has an almost unrivaled season: the year 1990, when he was a pillar in winning the Brazilian Championship. He was 38 of the 65 games played without conceding a goal, approaching 60% of success..

Games without conceding a goal by Cassio year after year

2012

20 games without conceding a goal out of 43 games played

2013

25 games without conceding a goal out of 49 games played (best mark on average)

2014

22 games without conceding a goal out of 52 games played

2015

29 games without conceding a goal out of 63 games played

2016

18 games without conceding a goal out of 45 games played

2017

33 games without conceding a goal out of 67 games played (best overall score)

2018

25 games without conceding a goal out of 63 games played

2019

27 games without conceding a goal out of 68 games played

2020

15 games without conceding a goal out of 45 games played

2021*

22 games without conceding a goal out of 58 games played

*year in progress

