CVC Corp Resumes Operations After Cyber ​​Incident

Disclosure/CVC CVC Corp’s system recovered after cyber incident, company guarantees

CVC Corp resumes operations today (Thursday, October 14) after 13 days of downtime due to attacks on its technological system. The company informs the market that it has achieved “significant progress in restoring the functionality of its main systems, especially those that support the operation”.

The company emphasizes that there was no data leakage from any of the parties, whether from suppliers, customers, franchisees or employees.

Read the release in full:

CVC Brasil Operator and Travel Agency SA (“Company” or “CVC Corp”), informs shareholders and the market in general, in continuity with the communications to the market carried out on the 4th, 7, 8th and 11th of this month, which it obtained significant progress in restoring the functionality of its main systems, especially those that support the operation.

The Company informs that its operation is starting to be resumed today, remaining focused on continuing with recovery after the incident, applying all security controls and ensuring greater robustness in its technology environments.

The Company reinforces that so far no data has been leaked, including personal data, of the Company, its subsidiaries, its customers, suppliers, franchisees, travel agents and/or its partners.

Finally, CVC Corp thanks the partnership and understanding of all its partners, suppliers and customers during the period in which it worked for the resumption of its operations.