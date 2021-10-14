Cyrela launches more, but sells less in Q3

THE Cyrela (CYRE3) announced this Wednesday double-digit high in releases, but strong drop in sales in the third quarter compared to the same period last year.

The construction company released the equivalent of 2.2 billion reais between July and September, growth of 33.2% in the annual comparison, but sales retreated 20.2% in the same period, to 1.37 billion reais.

The data were released in a context of rising interest rates to contain the inflation, high costs in the civil construction sector and uncertainties about the economy that have pressured consumer confidence.

The company’s sales were also 13% below the registered in the second quarter of this year, while the launches rose 14% in this relation.

According to the preview of the operating result released on Wednesday, Cyrela’s launches in the third quarter involved 12 projects, compared to 15 in the same period in 2020.

In the second quarter of this year, the company launched 19 projects.

The company also stated that of the sales made in the last quarter, 195 million reais refer to finished stock, or 14% of the total. Another 440 million are of inventory under construction (32%) and 730 million correspond to launches (53%).

