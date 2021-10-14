David or Goliath? PetroRio and 3R Petroleum vs. Petrobras – which stock to buy?

In the dispute between Davi and Goliath in the Brazilian market, who does better now? According to the BTG, is David, that is, the actions of the PetroRio (PRIO3) and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) to the detriment of the roles of the giant Petrobras (PETR4).

“With lower exploratory risk, solid production growth prospects and, most importantly, limited political risk, we see 3R and PetroRio as better options for those seeking exposure to a friendly oil price environment and the consolidation of mature oil assets. oil and gas”, point out analysts Pedro Soares, Thiago Duarte and Daniel Guardiola.

For them, although Petrobras has reached important milestones in the rational allocation of capital and divestments, the state-owned company still needs to make progress in privatizing the refineries.

“We expect the political noise to get even louder as we move towards the elections, which should offset its increasingly strong performance in exploration and production. We think that the risk-reward seems balanced, despite multiples at historic lows and a strong potential for distribution of dividends”, they ponder.

The recommendation for Petrobras shares is neutral, with a target price of R$15. PetroRio and 3R have a purchase indication, with target prices of R$42 and R$90, respectively.