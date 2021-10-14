Davis, LeBron and Westbrook react to their first game together for the Lakers

davis,_lebron_and_westbrook_react_to_the_first_game_together_for_lakers

The Lakers’ so-called Big 3 made its preseason debut with a 111-99 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. And while the result of Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ first game together was not the best, the post-match message echoed by the players was one of asking for patience but exuding positivity.

“It’s going to take us a minute to become the team we know we’ll be able to be,” said James, who scored 17 points in the game. “There will be times when we won’t be okay. We can take a few steps back. But that’s part…”

Westbrook, who worked his way up to the Lakers in the offseason by convincing the Washington Wizards to seek a deal, seemed more used than in previous matches – which doesn’t say much, for now. But your speed on the court when you have the company of so many talents will make a difference this season.

“We had some good plays,” said Westbrook after finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 5 turnovers. “Obviously, it’s the first game. But there are some good things we can get out of it. … We can be a little encouraged by that.”

For James, who enters the season looking for a fifth ring that would tie his career total with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan, moral victories mean little. Even so, the veteran has pledged to guide his group in its early stages.

“I, as a leader, have a job not to get frustrated,” he said. “If I don’t get frustrated, I think I’ll encourage everyone else. I’ve never been a person who didn’t mind not being great. But I understand that things also take time.

Davis was the best of them against the Warriors, leading the Lakers with 20 points on 7 of 12 shots, with 6 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

“We saw great things with me, Bron and Russ in action,” Davis said. “There are endless possibilities, things we can manage and do… And while there were good things, many things we can do better.”

The Lakers closes preseason on Thursday on the road against the Sacramento Kings and has a week until the regular season starts, back at home against the Warriors again.

There’s a lot more work to be done before the Lakers gets close to a final product, starting with the health of all their players. Trevor Ariza (ankle surgery) is expected to be out for at least two months; Talen Horton-Tucker (thumb surgery) will be out for about a month; and Kendrick Nunn (right ankle) and Wayne Ellington (left hamstring) were out on Tuesday, along with Malik Monk (groin), who will be out for another week.

“So if these guys don’t play, how are we going to incorporate them?” Davis said. “So we haven’t had our full team where we’ll be able to look at every detail, but we’ve looked good so far.”

With an 82-game season about to start for a group that only cares about 16 wins from April to June, time is on the Lakers’ side.

“It can take all year for us to be really at our best and ideally that’s when we’re at our best – going into the playoffs,” said coach Frank Vogel.

