Defender Felipe, from Atlético-GO, suffers cardiopulmonary arrest during training

On the afternoon of Wednesday (13), Atlético-GO informed that defender Fellipe, newcomer to the under-20 team of Dragão, suffered a cardiopulmonary arrest during training and underwent medical care.

In the official statement released by the club, it was reported that the player’s health is serious, “but stable hemodynamically”. Felipe’s family arrived in Goiânia this morning to monitor the evolution of the situation.

Check the note in full:

“On the morning of last Wednesday (12), defender Fellipe, newly arrived for the Under-20 team at Dragão, was training with the professional athletes who would not participate in the Brazilian Championship Serie A game. In the last part of the activity, player had a cardiorespiratory arrest and needed medical attention.

Atlético Goianiense, as always in their training and games, had the presence of a doctor. Physician Lucas Ricci performed the first visit in the field of CT do Dragão and then referred the athlete to the CAIS in the Urias Magalhães Sector. In a few minutes, after stabilizing Fellipe’s condition, the doctors referred the patient to HUGOL, a hospital that has full support for this type of occurrence.

The athlete is in serious condition, but hemodynamically stable. Felipe’s family arrived in Goiânia this Wednesday morning (13) and follows the evolution of the player’s frame.

Atlético Goianiense points out that the player performed all cardiac and clinical examinations in September 2021.

At this moment, the club and its fans strengthen their prayers for Felipe’s life.

Athletic’s Medical Coordinator, Avimar Teodoro, and the club’s doctor who provided the first assistance to defender Fellipe, Lucas Ricci, gave a press conference this Wednesday afternoon to clarify what happened.”