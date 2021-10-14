Delta announces expansion of its Airbus A350 fleet with two used jets

Airbus A350-900





Delta Air Lines today (13) released its 2021 third quarter financial results and provided its outlook for the fourth quarter, taking the opportunity to report the expansion of its Airbus A350 aircraft fleet and the good news of its first quarterly profit since beginning of Covid-19.

“Our quarter ending in September was an important milestone in our recovery, with our first quarterly profit since the start of the pandemic. Our revenues reached two-thirds of 2019 levels thanks to the operational performance our people delivered during a busy summer, once again showing why they are the best in the business,” celebrated Ed Bastian, Delta’s CEO.

“Although demand continues to improve, the recent increase in fuel prices will put pressure on our ability to remain profitable in the fourth quarter. As the recovery progresses, I am confident on our path to sustained profitability as we continue to provide best-in-class service to our customers, strengthening our brand preference while creating a simpler and more efficient airline ”, completed the CEO.

Regarding its fleet, the company announced the incremental acquisition of two used A350 aircraft with deliveries planned for this quarter that runs through December 2021. five of them being from LATAM Brasil. There is still no confirmation whether the additional two are also ex-LATAM.





Year-to-date and including today’s announcement, the company has completed several fleet transactions, including the exercise of 55 A321neo options scheduled for delivery between 2022 and 2027 and agreements to acquire 38 historically moderately used aircraft in the secondary market.

Delta says these opportunistic acquisitions are consistent with the broader fleet strategy, complementing other actions taken over the past 18 months as the company accelerates fleet renewal efforts and prepares for continued recovery.

