Demands Make Vaccination Rates Rise, Covid Cases and Deaths Fall in the US | Vaccines

Covid-19 vaccination rates in the United States increased by more than 20 percentage points after several institutions adopted vaccine requirements, while the number of cases and deaths from the virus fell, Biden administration officials said on Wednesday. ).

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters that 77% of eligible Americans had received at least one injection of vaccine.

Vaccination rates have increased thanks to mandates put into practice by private companies, health systems, social institutions and state and local governments, he said in a statement.

President Joe Biden’s team has struggled to beat the coronavirus pandemic because a large portion of the US population continues to resist taking safe, widely available vaccines.

Biden last month announced policies requiring most health workers and federal employees to receive Covid-19 vaccines and to force large employers to vaccinate or test their workers weekly, but federal rules to put the order in place are still being formalized. .

Some states and large employers have already mandated vaccines.

“Since the end of July, when the President announced vaccination requirements and called on organizations to follow his example, the number of eligible Americans who were not vaccinated has decreased by about a third, from 97 million to 66 million individuals.” said Zients.

The director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said the seven-day average of daily Covid-19 cases was down 12% from the previous week and the seven-day average of daily deaths was down. 5%.

But officials warned that even with the improbability of a new variant outpacing the highly contagious Delta, which has wreaked havoc around the world, it was not time to let the country’s guard down.

“Despite the recent reduction in cases, most communities across the country are still experiencing substantial to high levels of local transmission,” said Walensky.

US to require public officials to be vaccinated or tested weekly

“We absolutely need to continue to focus on keeping Covid under control across the country, especially as we move into the fall and winter season,” through masks and vaccines, she said.

More than 700,000 people died in the United States from Covid-19, and gaining control of the pandemic remains a priority for the president for health, economic and political reasons.

Last week, Biden called for more companies to force their workers to be vaccinated.

The White House increasingly views such mandates as critical of ending the pandemic, but the efforts have faced resistance in some states led by Republican governors, notably Florida and Texas, who argue that such requirements are a violation of personal freedoms.