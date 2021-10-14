Deolane Bezerra shows off her body in a bikini and shoots: “Atura or freak”

Deolane Bezerra, widow of MC Kevin, left her fans and followers drooling on social media last weekend. The lawyer, who is known for being outspoken, abused sensuality in a series of bold clicks on the web.

Through an Instagram post, Deolane emerged wearing a stylish black visor and an all black bikini, which left her many tattoos and her good shape in full evidence.

“Atura or freak”

“Do you know how to recognize an independent woman? Just watch if she is bothering you for being who she is.! Aura or freak”, she wrote in the caption of the records. The publication, of course, won many praise from fans, who left affectionate messages for the ‘doctor’.

“A difficult day for enemies! Look at the body of this woman”, commented a follower. “Is the power! Accept it because it hurts less! Very beautiful”, praised another. “Too wonderful, no need to appeal to appear! I love this woman”said a third.

message

Recently, Deolane Bezerra sent a message, straight and straight, to the legion of people who don’t like her, on social networks. MC Kevin’s widow said she doesn’t usually care about other people’s opinions.

“I really answer. I don’t know how to deal with silence. But I learned that a nail that sticks out gets hammered. So, if I bother, it’s because I’m successful. It’s a sign that I’m being seen. And hater, for me, is synonymous with very idle people, who have nothing to do in life and who live oozing hatred on the hidden internet. Most don’t even show their faces. I don’t care about that, “ she said.

