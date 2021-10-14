Deputies approve bill that regulates the use of medical marijuana in SUS patients in MT | Mato Grosso

According to the text of the bill, authored by state deputy Wilson Santos (PSDB), the Unified Health System (SUS) should provide drugs based on the active substance cannabidiol to patients who have debilitating medical conditions.

Patients with the following illnesses were also fixed as a debilitating medical condition:

Also included are multiple sclerosis, Anrold-Chiari syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxia, Tourette syndrome, myoclonus, reflex sympathetic dystonia, complex regional pain syndrome, neurofibromatosis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, Sjogren’s syndrome, lupus, intertitial cystitis, myasthenia gravis, hydrocephalus , nail-patella syndrome, residual limbal pain, seizures (including features of epilepsy) or the symptoms associated with these disorders and their treatment.

According to the proposal, there is the possibility of other illnesses being certified by a duly qualified physician.