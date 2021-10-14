Diego Tardelli is cheered in a reunion with Atlético-MG fans – 10/13/2021

Forward Diego Tardelli, from Santos, was one of the protagonists of today’s festive night (13) at Mineirão. But it wasn’t because of goals. In the reunion with the fans of Atlético-MG, the club in which he became an idol, the player was applauded at the end of the match and made a point of reciprocating with a gesture of reverence.

Tardelli took the field 36 minutes into the second half, replacing Vinícius Balieiro. At 51 minutes, when the match was already 3-1 for Atlético-MG -and that was the final score-, the fans in Alvinegra sang a traditional chant in their honor in Galo’s time: “Tardeeeeeelli, goal goal!”. Immediately the attacker bowed to the fans.

Tardelli had three spells at Atlético-MG and left a victorious trail. There were 230 games, with 112 goals and seven cups won. His best moment came in 2013, when he helped Galo win his first and only Libertadores title. The following year, he also participated in the unprecedented achievement of the Copa do Brasil.

His last ticket ended on May 31, when he received the news that he would not have his contract renewed. At 35, he was without a club for nearly three months. Until he signed a productivity contract with Santos. With the Fish shirt, Tardelli hasn’t played much. He is a reserve, but has been used a lot by coach Fábio Carille to help create plays.