Difficulty in accessing healthy food contributes to obesity – News

With the rise in food prices, resulting from the economic and health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, food insecurity has become a reality for millions of Brazilians.

A survey carried out by Rede Pensan (Brazilian Network for Research on Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security) shows that 9% of the Brazilian population, around 19 million people, is currently hungry. The solution for many is to look for foods with a more affordable price, even if with lower nutritional value.

The gastroenterologist Leandro Perandin, from the Hospital San Gennaro, in São Paulo, explains that, despite being attractive due to their low cost, ultra-processed products and sausages, such as sausage, can be harmful to the health of those who consume them.

“The problem with these foods is the excess of compounds such as preservatives and sodium, which cause different types of damage to the body. The caloric value of these foods, even in small amounts, is very high, which contributes to weight gain”, explains Perandin.

According to data from the WHO (World Health Organization), one in eight people in the world are obese or overweight, it is estimated that by 2025 this number will correspond to 2.3 billion people. In addition, the numbers also show that around 4 million people die every year from diseases linked to being overweight.

According to Perandin, there are healthy and low-cost alternatives to replace ultra-processed foods, such as fruits that are not so visually attractive, which have great nutritional value.

“To be compatible in price, it is necessary to use food better, avoiding the waste of parts, such as leaves and stalks, which are discarded and have great nutritional value. Thinking about a bird, using the chicken as a whole, not just the breast and thigh, can make the price more interesting”, points out the expert.

The gastroenterologist highlights that obesity and overweight can cause changes throughout the body, from the skeleton to the emotional part and self-esteem.

“Because our body is not prepared for this overload of fat, it is possible to see changes in the skeleton, with joints suffering from excess load and can bring disease, accumulation of fat in places such as the liver and cardiac overload, with the heart having to pump blood to a much larger area”, he explains.

According to the WHO, obesity can aggravate other diseases, such as Covid-19, as it is linked to problems such as diabetes and hypertension.

“People with impaired nutrition, and may even have a certain degree of obesity and malnutrition, are linked to the weakening of the immune system, which leaves the body more exposed to infectious diseases”, he explains.

*Intern of the R7 under the supervision of Hysa Conrad