Diogo Nogueira confirms that he did not formalize his union with Paolla Oliveira: ‘by coincidence we were in white’ | Fabia Oliveira

Posted 14/10/2021 06:49 | Updated 10/14/2021 07:01 AM

During his live participation on Multishow’s TVZ, Diogo Nogueira finally opened the door on what the notary of Barra da Tijuca (15th Notary Office) was doing at Paolla Oliveira’s house. In a chat with singer Dilsinho, the presenter of the attraction’s season couldn’t stand it and decided to clarify the gossip that took over the internet last weekend.

Diogo, as anticipated by this humble column, confirmed that the service had nothing to do with making his union with the actress official. “Dilsinho, do you know what happens? We are not married. We started dating not long ago. If I’m not mistaken, it’s five, six months,” said the samba dancer.

He also confirmed another piece of information from us: the fact that they were in white when they received the clerk was pure coincidence: “We happened to be in white. By coincidence. And when, if I marry her, you can be sure it will be announced”, he added. Paolla also participated in the program, but virtually.

As we mentioned, last Monday, Paolla Oliveira requested the drive thru of the notary’s office at her house due to a bureaucratic bookkeeping service. The two were in white at the time, as it was a Friday.