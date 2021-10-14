Discover the new Call of Duty Anti-Cheat system

Activision is committed to closing the net for cheaters

THE Activision today announced its new anti-cheating system called Anti-Cheat RICOCHET, the new tool will arrive to offer greater security to players of Call of Duty and further close the loop against players who insist on using illegal practices to gain an advantage during matches.

the new system Anti-Cheat RICOCHET will be released with Call of Duty Vanguard and will also be present in Call of Duty Warzone when the pacific update arrives.

In addition to the servers that will have the RICOCHET Anti-Cheat to ward off cheaters, the company will also be launching for PRAÇA a version of the new anti-cheating system with a kernel level driver, which will allow the analysis of other software and applications running on the computer that try to interact directly with the game.

One kernel level driver is essential to the fight against cheaters, as allows the anti-cheat system to scan other applications running on the PC at the same time as games, identifying malicious applications that grant advantages to their users. THE Activision informs you that the kernel-level driver will only be running on your computer while one of your games is running.



– Continues after advertising –

This update will bring the kernel level driver will reach a second phase of system implementation RICOCHET, first to Call of Duty Warzone, and a little later to Call of Duty Vanguard. This will also ensure console users who are in cross-play games with the PC greater security.

The company also praises the users’ help when reporting cheaters, an attitude that helps the community to get rid of people who try to spoil everyone’s fun. shooting is arduous and never ending, it comes from a long time and several famous titles continue to improve their anti-cheat systems in order to reduce the entry of these players on their servers.

The open beta of Call of Duty Vanguard, and users who had already been banned in Call of Duty Warzone were automatically prohibited from participating in the tests, demonstrating zero tolerance of the Activision.

Call of Duty Vanguard will be released in November 5th for Xbox one, Xbox Series, Playstation 4, PlayStation 5 and PRAÇA.



– Continues after advertising –

Call of Duty: Vanguard Unveils New Story Mode Trailer

Game will be released on November 5th for Xbox One, Xbox Series, PS4, PS5 and PC



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.