Doctor’s Day: Unimed Sergipe will show a big concert next Monday

A special date and a celebration to match. Next Monday, October 18, Doctor’s Day, Unimed Sergipe will hold another great concert in honor of these professionals who took the lead and demonstrated their strength and importance during the pandemic. The concert will be shown through the ‘Unimedse’ channel, on Youtube, from 7pm.

The performance of the concert in honor of the Doctor’s Day, with the participation of the Symphonic Orchestra of Itabaiana, is already a tradition in the cooperative. This year, once again, the event will be shown online, respecting the biosecurity measures to fight Covid-19.

“On behalf of the board and everyone who makes Unimed Sergipe, I would like to invite the cooperating physicians, collaborators and everyone who make up Unimed Sergipe to this celebration. It is already a tradition for the Itabaiana Symphony Orchestra to participate in the concert, which is a secular entity, which we are very proud to support. This year, once again, we will attend the concert virtually, due to the moment we are still living. Even so, this is a date that we cannot fail to celebrate”, says the CEO of Unimed Sergipe, Carlos Alberto de Mendonça.

Under the direction of conductor Ângelo Rafael Fonseca, the show, which will be shown on the stage of Teatro Atheneu, promises to move everyone, especially health professionals, as a form of tribute and gratitude for the dedication and crucial work developed during the pandemic.

“This date is already part of the orchestra’s calendar. This is one of the most stimulating projects of the Sociedade Filarmônica Nossa Senhora da Conceição, as this successful partnership has been going on for many years. In recent months, we have seen many demonstrations of love by health professionals and we have prepared a repertoire that speaks precisely about that, love. During the rehearsals I was very moved and I’m sure it will be special”, guarantees conductor Ângelo.

This year the show will also feature the participation of cooperative doctors André Leite Monteiro, João Alberto and Miron Vidal Santana, and the nurse Maria Inês D’Avila. In addition to a special guest appearance by Coral Unimed.

The Itabaiana Symphony Orchestra is part of the Nossa Senhora da Conceição Philharmonic Society, an institution whose origins date back to 1745, and is considered one of the oldest in activity in the country. The music education program, which is supported by Unimed Sergipe, has as its main objective the promotion of culture and social inclusion of young people from Itabaiana and neighboring cities.

