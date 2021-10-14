Dollar drops to R$5.509 with swap auction of US$1 billion; bag goes up

The dollar had today the most significant drop in more than ten days and closed the day quoted at R$ 5.509 on sale, after rising above R$ 5.57 shortly before 3pm. The Central Bank poured $1 billion into the foreign exchange market through a surprise sale of traditional foreign exchange swap contracts and caused the currency’s value to drop 0.5% — the biggest change since October 1, when it was – 1.4%. With the fall, the currency reached its lowest value in a week, since October 6 (R$ 5,486).

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), rose 1.14%, the 113,455.92 points, pulled mainly on shares of consumer, construction, and e-commerce companies. It is the highest score in over two weeks since September 27 (113,583.01 points).

With today’s performance, the dollar now adds 6.17% appreciation against the real in 2021. The Ibovespa, on the other hand, registers a 4.67% drop since the beginning of the year.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

‘Turnover’ in the dollar

The Central Bank poured $1 billion into the foreign exchange market through a surprise sale of traditional currency swap contracts, triggering a turnaround in the dollar, which plummeted after the auction was announced and deepened losses after the result was announced.

The volume injected today was double that placed the last time the BC used this instrument in an extraordinary way, on September 30th.

The BC sold 20 thousand traditional exchange rate swap contracts, taking by surprise a market that had pushed the dollar in cash above R$ 5.57 a few minutes before 3 pm and the dollar futures already close to R$ 5.59.

The swap auction announcement took place on a day when the real was visibly and negatively detached from its peers. At the worst moment of the day, the Brazilian currency was the weakest performer in a short list of three currencies that fell against the dollar in the session. The remaining 30 major US currency pairs appreciated or showed stability.

With the announcement of the offer and the subsequent disclosure of its result, the dollar collapsed and dropped to the day’s low of R$ 5.4997 (-0.70%). At the maximum, reached shortly before the swap operation report, the currency had hit R$ 5.5743 (+0.65%).

A swap is a derivative that allows the exchange of rates or yields on financial assets. In the case of the traditional exchange rate swap, the security pays the buyer the exchange rate variation plus an interest rate (exchange coupon). In exchange, the BC receives the Selic rate variation.

The BC’s objective with this instrument is to avoid dysfunctional movement in the exchange market, providing exchange hedge —protection against excessive variations in the dollar against the real— and liquidity for the business. The placement of traditional swap contracts, therefore, works as an injection of dollars into the futures market.

*With Reuters