Dollar goes below R$5.50 after BC marks market presence By Reuters

By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The retreated on Thursday, being traded below 5.50 reais as the Brazilian currency received support from extraordinary intervention by the Central Bank in the foreign exchange market.

This Thursday, the autarchy sold 20 thousand traditional foreign exchange swap contracts distributed between the maturities of February 1, 2022 and June 1, 2022, the equivalent of 1 billion dollars, providing more liquidity to the market after a surprise operation the day before dropped the dollar from highs above 5.57 reais.

“We believe this should help the real to operate well in the near term,” Citi strategists said in a statement, attributing the recent devaluation of the real to a less benign global scenario for emerging markets, domestic fiscal risks related to the possible extension of emergency aid to population and buying pressures related to the dismantling of “overhedge” by banks.

The “overhedge” is an additional currency protection adopted by banks that is no longer interesting after changes in tax rules. Undoing it implies buying dollars.

At 11:11, the dollar retreated 0.24%, to 5.4999 reais on sale, and went to 5.4680 in the day’s low, down 0.73%.

For Mauro Morelli, chief strategist at Davos Investimentos, it is not possible to attribute the devaluation of the dollar this morning only to the intervention of the Central Bank, noting that the effect of the extraordinary auction should have a short duration.

He pointed to the more risk-taking external environment on Thursday — with European stocks and Wall Street futures rising and falling — as supports for the real.

International investors’ focus remained on rising prices after they signaled in the minutes of their last meeting that they were already discussing plans to start scaling back stimuli next month amid inflationary pressures. This morning’s data shows that the US producer price index rose 0.5% in September, reading slightly below expectations in a Reuters survey for a 0.6% increase.

The day before, the US currency in cash fell 0.55%, to 5.508 reais on sale, after reaching 5.5743 reais at the peak of the session (+0.65%).