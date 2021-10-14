Drones leave food for dogs surrounded by lava in La Palma; watch video | World

Several dogs that have been stranded by lava from the volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma have been fed by drones, which bring food and water to animals trapped in the Todoque mountain region.

They are in a walled courtyard covered with ash and open the packages with their teeth and paws, showing images made by the drones themselves (see the video above).

In a statement, the Council of La Palma thanked the two local companies that have been feeding the dogs for the past five days and will maintain the mission as long as weather and security conditions allow.

According to the Reuters news agency, the companies have been advised by veterinarians who choose the food and decide the appropriate portions for the situation.

The island council said that dogs cannot be rescued at the moment because helicopters cannot fly in the area, due to the hot air emanating from lava and volcanic ash, which can damage the rotors.

Image shows house being enveloped by lava from the volcano at La Palma

Elsewhere in La Palma, one of the Canary Islands, a group set up a makeshift shelter on a school playground to relocate hundreds of pets who were left homeless when their owners fled the volcano.

La Palma is part of the Canary Islands, an archipelago of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean that lies northwest of Africa and whose economy depends on the cultivation of Canarian plantains and tourism.

The Cumbre Vieja erupted on September 19 and there is no prospect for the rock flows to stop gushing from the volcano.

The molten lava has already destroyed nearly 600 hectares of land and about 1,200 buildings and forced the evacuation of thousands of inhabitants of the island, which has about 85,000 inhabitants.

Building-sized lava flows from the volcano of La Palma, Spain — Photo: (AP Photo/Daniel Roca