Dubai revelation tea gets criticized for using tiger – News

A sex reveal party hosted by a couple in Dubai, UAE, caused a huge debate on the internet for using a wild tiger when saying whether the child would be a boy or a girl.

A video shared by a Dubai tourism promotion profile shows a kite with gas balloons carrying a lower-flying black balloon. The tiger approaches, leaps up, and attacks the bladder, which explodes, spraying pink powder to indicate the baby’s female gender.

The images were shot last week on Jumeirah beach, near the Burj Al Arab hotel, one of the city’s most famous buildings, built on an artificial island in the Persian Gulf.

Internet users made comments in which they condemned the use of the animal at a private party. “Stop this nonsense,” said one. “What’s the problem with people?” asked another.

A third user questioned the legality of the event. The person responsible for another tourism promotion profile said that “yes, the tiger is cared for by trainers at a private zoo and is owned by the sister of Sheikh Mohamed [bin Rashid Al Maktoum]”.