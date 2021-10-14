Duilio denies the Corinthians board’s dissatisfaction with J and explains the striker’s release

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, commented on the situation of striker Jô. The agent positively evaluated the player’s trajectory during the season and spoke about the athlete’s release for Wednesday’s game. Against Fluminense, the 77 shirt was not related to dealing with personal matters.

“Jo, at the beginning of the season and a few months ago, was being questioned. Improved a lot, started to play well, score goals, help us on the field. You are going through a complicated time in your personal life, a private matter for him, and Corinthians is here to give him full support,” said the president, in an interview with ESPN.com.

After scoring the team’s third goal in a 3-1 victory over Bahia, at Neo Química Arena, Jô started against Sport. In Recife, however, the attacker went blank and, against Fluminense, he is not even on the bench.

Despite the moment, Duilio denied that there is any discontent on the board of Alvinegra in relation to the player’s presence at the club.

“There is no dissatisfaction with his daily life, as to your delivery, your work, your professionalism. Unfortunately, he is going through private things and Corinthians released him so that he can solve it as quickly as possible,” concluded Duilio.

