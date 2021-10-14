Duilio drops Guerrero at Corinthians and talks about other options in attack

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves spoke this Wednesday about the club’s pursuits for next year in terms of reinforcements. With regard to speculated reinforcements for the center forward position, he was firm in denying the possibility of the arrival of Peruvian Paolo Guerrero.

“It didn’t exist with any of the three, in the case of Dentinho, Romarinho and Guerrero. Guerrero will not play for Corinthians. There is absolutely nothing, I can guarantee“, commented the director, participating in the Bola da Vez program, from ESPN Brazil. Guerrero has 54 goals in 130 games for the club.

Duilio was deputy football director at the time Timão hired the center forward, nine years ago, for the Club World Cup. Already in the frustrated negotiation for contract renewal, in 2015, he had resigned from the position.

The name of the Peruvian gained traction on social networks because of his departure from Internacional, being free to negotiate with any club aiming at the 2022 season. The tone was a little milder when dealing with Dentinho and Romarinho, but also negative.

“In relation to the other names, neither (there is negotiation). I think that now we have to take advantage of the moment, enjoy the athletes who have just arrived”, continued Duilio, confident in an even greater evolution from now on.

“Many have not yet adapted to the group, they are out of shape. They came to help us, let’s enjoy this moment, support the team. Our fans can be back at the Neo Química Arena, of course with all the care, protocols, vaccine. Let’s take advantage of this and leave future signings for next year“he concluded.

