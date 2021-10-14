Eastern Airlines Postpones Start of Operations in BH to 2022 – Economy

Eastern Airlines intends to start operations in Belo Horizonte only from March 2022 (photo: Disclosure/Eastern Airlines)

The American company Eastern Airlines, which promises to operate routes connecting Belo Horizonte to Boston, Miami and New York, once again postponed the start of operations in the capital of Minas Gerais. The company said it should start putting flights into practice at BH International Airport, in the Metropolitan Region, only in March 2022.

Initially, Eastern planned to begin operations in Belo Horizonte in March of this year. However, with the second wave of COVID-19, the company postponed the kick-off in the capital of Minas Gerais until the end of May. A new date was announced for June, until the company announced a further postponement to November.

This Wednesday morning (10/13), the State of Minas



State of Minas



tried to simulate a purchase on the website of Eastern Airlines, but there were no available dates, even after March of next year, for any of the three destinations announced by the company leaving Belo Horizonte. The report contacted the company and is awaiting a return.

Eastern advised passengers who made reservations to contact the airline for assistance.

In an interview with



State of Minas



In June, Eastern Airlines’ vice president of Network Sales and Services, Joshua Bustos, said the company planned to link Belo Horizonte with California in the future.

the operation



Eastern Airlines plans to connect Belo Horizonte to Boston, Miami and New York using Boeing aircraft, model 767-300. The aircraft has economy class, which has 200 seats, and premium economy section, with 36 seats.

Passengers will also have other amenities. One of them is that whoever travels in economy class, for example, will be able to check in luggage weighing up to 32kg free of charge.

In addition, premium economy passengers will have priority boarding and hot meals on board. Those traveling with sporting goods, such as bicycles and boards, may be taken at no extra charge.

The boarding of domestic animals, such as dog and cat, will also be allowed.