Éder Militão has diagnosed thigh injury and leaves the Brazilian team against Uruguay | Brazilian Team

The Brazilian team will not be able to count on defender Éder Militão in the match against Uruguay, this Thursday, at Arena da Amazônia. The duel takes place at 9:30 pm (GMT) and is valid for the 12th round of the Qualifiers.

Militão got injured in the second half of the match between Brazil and Colombia, last Sunday, and was replaced by Thiago Silva. On Wednesday, the CBF reported that the Real Madrid defender performed imaging tests that confirmed the lesion in the posterior muscle of the right thigh.

The defender, who had already been out of training on Tuesday, will not go to the field this Wednesday and was banned from the derby against Uruguay.

In a statement, the CBF also informed that the doctor Rodrigo Lasmar is in contact with Real Madrid professionals.

Facing Uruguay, Tite will set up the team’s defense team with Thiago Silva and Lucas Veríssimo, leaving Marquinhos in reserve.

Brazil’s lineup for the derby this Thursday is: Ederson, Emerson Royal, Lucas Veríssimo, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.