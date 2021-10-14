Éder Militão suffers thigh injury and is out of Brazil x Uruguay – 10/13/2021

Defender Éder Militão is out of the Brazilian team’s next game, against Uruguay, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. According to the national team’s technical committee, the player has an injury to his right thigh and will not be included in tomorrow’s match (14 ), In Manaus.

The defender was substituted during the game against Colombia, on Sunday (10), by Thiago Silva. Thinking about the Uruguayans, Tite tested yesterday (12) Lucas Veríssimo as one of the members of the defense duo, alongside Thiago himself.

Militão had not participated in yesterday’s training because he was doing specific work with physiotherapy. Today, after the diagnosis, he does not participate in the field activity either. The national team’s medical department is in contact with Real Madrid, the club to which the defender belongs.

Militão’s recent phase puts Tite in a tight spot to climb the national defense. The coach even said publicly that it was difficult to choose between him, Marquinhos and Thiago Silva. For now, the latter two have taken more advantage in the race towards Qatar 2022.

CBF Note

Éder Militão suffered a trauma in the posterior region of the right thigh in the match against Colombia last Sunday (10). The defender performed imaging exams that showed a contusion on the spot. He will not participate in training this Wednesday (13) and will not be related to tomorrow’s game against Uruguay at Arena da Amazônia, in Manaus. The Brazilian national team doctor, Rodrigo Lasmar, is in contact with Real Madrid’s medical department.