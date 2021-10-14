Eduardo Leite: Changing ICMS is a smokescreen for a real fuel problem

The proposal to change the charge of the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services), which is defended by the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, “throws a smokescreen over the real problem”, according to Eduardo Leite.

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, in an interview with CNN Radio, said that the level of collection between 25-30% is the same “for more than a decade”.

“In January, in RS, for example, the price of a liter of gasoline was R$4.50 and now it is almost R$7, and there was no increase in ICMS”, he exemplified.

“What increases is the international price and the dollar due to the negative environment and uncertainties generated by the president, the real is devaluated, this generates an increase in costs for what is priced in the international market, such as fuel”, analyzed Leite.

The governor believes that a change in the ICMS “will not solve the problem, it will reduce it in the short term, but it will continue to escalate prices, the problem is not in the tax, although it deserves discussion.”

According to him, the solution involves “a tax reform ‘for real’, not imitating dangerous precedents that will generate problems for the population at the other end, if governments collapse, public services deteriorate. it is certainly a broader tax reform”, he added.