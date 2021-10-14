Emergency aid of R$600 for miners begins this week

In the state of Minas Gerais, the emergency aid is scheduled to start this Thursday, October 14th. Miners covered by the benefit will receive, in single installment, the amount of R$600.

The emergency aid from Minas Gerais has an investment of R$ 650 million. About 1 million families will benefit. However, to receive the benefit, you must be enrolled in the Single Registry (CadÚnico) of the Federal Government and have a per capita income of up to R$89.

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema, explained that this emergency aid will be for families registered until May 22 in this year’s CadÚnico. Payment will be automatic, that is, it is not necessary to register or sign up to receive.

Romeu Zema also emphasized the importance of granting emergency aid at this time. Since, like so many other Brazilians, miners are still suffering from the problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state governor also spoke about other measures adopted by the government, such as the programs lunch bag it’s the income mines. He also remembered the donation of more than 15 thousand basic baskets.

In addition, Zema recalled that, despite all these measures, the main objective of the government of Minas Gerais is still to generate jobs. In recent months, the state of Minas Gerais was the second in the country to generate more jobs.

The governor reiterates that emergency aid from Minas Gerais is important at this time because the Federal Government benefit is in the last stage. This is because the last installment of the benefit will be paid this October.

The emergency aid from Minas Gerais is expected to be paid in two stages. The first step seeks to prioritize the general population that does not receive any other benefits, as well as single mothers who are heads of households.

On the other hand, those who receive the family allowance they will be the last to receive emergency aid from Minas Gerais. It is worth noting that payment will be received by the family member who enrolled in the CadÚnico.

Emergency aid calendar for the general population

Parent’s birthday month Payday January and February October 14 March and April October 15th May and June october 18th July and August October 19th september and october October 20th November and December October 21st

Calendar of emergency aid for those receiving Bolsa Família

Parent’s birthday month Payday January and February October, 22 March and April October 25 May and June October 26th July and August October 27th september and october October 28th November and December October 29th

