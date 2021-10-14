Emergency Assistance for Mineiro starts to be paid on this Thursday (14/10); see – General

Benefit to be paid in a single installment of R$600 (photo: Reproduction / Pixabay ) The payment of Emergency Aid from Minas Gerais begins this Thursday (14/10) for families in extreme poverty in the state. It will be R$600 in a single installment for citizens of Minas Gerais with a per capita income of up to R$89, according to the database of the Single Registry for Social Programs (Cadnico).

About 1 million families will receive the payment, which was announced by Governor Romeu Zema in early October. In all, R$650 million will be invested in funding the assistance measure.

The resource is granted in the context of the economic and social crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. No registration is required, as the benefit will be granted to people already enrolled in the Cadnico.

The payment of the aid takes place after the enactment of the law by Zema, after the approval of a bill in the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG).

Who is entitled?





1,079 million families from Minas Gerais who were enrolled in the Cadnico on May 22, 2021 will be entitled to the aid. Therefore, it will not be necessary to carry out any pre-registration or fill out any document to receive the money.

To find out if they are entitled to the benefit, those interested should access the aid website (click HERE) and inform the number of the CPF or NIS (Social Registration Number), which can be consulted on the Citizen Card, on the Bolsa Famlia Program Card or on the Cadnico website (click HERE).

Form of payment



The deposit will be made exclusively in Caixa Econmica Federal’s digital savings accounts, the “Caixa Tem” account. For those who have already opened the account, the benefit will be automatically deposited.

Those who do not have this account at the institution will automatically open an account, according to the Government of Minas Gerais, and which “can be operated using the smartphone application “Caixa Tem”. Current or conventional savings accounts that beneficiaries may have at Caixa will not be used for benefit credit”.

If the beneficiary does not have a cell phone, he/she may go to a Caixa branch or a Casa Lotrica, so that he/she can withdraw the Emergency Aid for Mineiro. I need to bring a photo ID.

payment schedule





According to the Government of Minas Gerais, families that do not benefit from the Bolsa Famlia program and families consisting of single mothers and their children will have priority to receive. In this case, money will be deposited in the period from October 14th to 21st, 2021.

For the other families, the resource will be deposited from the 22nd to the 29th of this month as well.

The resource will be destined to the Family Responsible (RF), who is the person who answered the Cadnico interview.

Priority payment schedule (photo: Reproduction/Government of Minas)

Non-priority payment schedule (photo: Reproduction/Government of Minas)

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.