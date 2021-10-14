Entitled to great goals and the end of a fast, Flamengo wins Juventude for the Brasileirão

The Flamengo fans who went to Maracanã this Wednesday had different reasons to celebrate. In the victory over Juventude by 3-1, in the 26th round of the Brasileirão, Renato Gaúcho’s team made a perfect initial stage and built the score with the great goals of strikers Kenedy and Pedro. Andreas Pereira, in turn, broke a long lack of goals from Rubro-Negro’s free kicks.

With the result, Flamengo reached 45 points in the Brasileirão table. The night was not perfect only because the leader Atlético-MG defeated Santos, keeping the distance 11 points. Check out the full rating here!

Pedro and Kennedy scored two of Flamengo’s goals against Juventude (Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo)

FIRST TIME OF GALA AND GOALS!

The presentation of Flamengo in the first half combined what the team can offer the best to the Maracanã fan: good football and great goals. On the right, Matheuzinho and Kenedy started the game with everything. So, at 12, the goal that opened the score was for the attacker. Debuting as a starter, Kenedy played for Pedro and invaded the area. The center forward’s pivot and pass was perfect, and before the submission, the dry dribble on the scoreboard was the final touch of a great goal.

Without slowing down, Renato Gaúcho’s team resolved the match up to 35 minutes. The second goal was for Pedro, who only had the job of finishing for the net after a good individual play by Michael – another highlight in the initial stage – at 26. The third goal, however, was the most celebrated by players and fans.

In a free kick, Andreas Pereira hit the angle of goalkeeper Douglas, who had no chances. The precise shot, by itself, was already a reason for celebration, but the red and black were ecstatic because of the end of the free kick, which had already lasted 1221 days. The last was on June 10, 2018.

CONTROLLED GAME AND RUBRO-NEGRA WIN!

In addition to offering no resistance, Juventude barely went on the attack before the break. Paulinho Boia, open from the left and climbing in the space between Matheuzinho and Thiago Maia, was the only one to give work, but he always received the ball far from the area, being chased or suffering a foul still far from the goal.

In the second half, Flamengo’s pace slowed and Marquinhos Santos’ team took advantage of the aerial ball. William Matheus, head, deflected a corner and added to Juventude after 11 minutes. The match, however, continued under the control of Rubro-Negro, who had entries from Rodinei, Vitor Gabriel and Lázaro. Until the final whistle, a lot of dispute in the midfield and few emotions.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO 3X1 YOUTH

​

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date and time: October 13, 2021, at 7:00 pm (GMT)

Referee: Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Cristhian Passos Sorence (GO)

Video Arbitrator: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

Public and income: 7,282 gifts / BRL 366,177.50

Yellow card: Filipe Luís and Renê (FLA); Quintero, William Matheus and Vitor Mendes (JUV)

Red card: There wasn’t.

Goals: Kenedy (1-0, 12’/1ºT), Pedro (2-0, 26’/1ºT), Andreas (3-0, 35’/1ºT) and William Matheus (3-1, 11’/2ºT)

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

​

Diego Alves; Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís Renê (44’/2nd T); Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Lázaro, 28’/2ºT) and Andreas Pereira (Bruno Viana, 44’/2ºT); Michael, Kenedy (Rodinei, 16’/2ºT) and Pedro (Vitor Gabriel, 16’/2ºT).

YOUTH (Technician: Marquinhos Santos)

Douglas; Paulo Henrique, Quintero, Vitor Mendes and William Matheus (Guilherme Santos, 22’/2ºT); Rafael Forster (Didi, 38’/2ºT), Guilherme Castilho (Capixaba, Halftime) and Ricardinho and Wagner (Chico Kim, Halftime); Paulinho Boias and Ricardo Bueno (Marcus Vinícios, 37’/1ºT).