Eternos has the best 1st pre-sales day of the year, beating Black Widow

eternal it could become the biggest box office hit of 2021, if pre-order numbers are any good indication. In 24 hours of open sales in the US, the film from Marvel has already earned US$ 2.6 million.

The number qualifies as the best first day of pre-sales of 2021 for the AMC, the leading US movie theater chain. For comparison purposes, Shang-Chi earned US$ 1.4 million in its first 24 hours, while Black Widow sold $2 million in tickets in the same period.

Created in 1976, the eternal are a race of superhumans created by the Celestial aliens during their visit to Earth. However, at the same time that they conceived this group, the genetic experiments of the Celestials also gave rise to the Deviant, a kind of corrupted face of their first creations.

The film’s cast features Angelina Jolie, Harrington Kit, Richard Madden and Salma Hayek, between others. the debut of eternal is scheduled for November 5, 2021 in Brazil.

