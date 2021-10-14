Ethan Hawke is kidnapper masked in trailer

Universal released today (13) the trailer for The Black Phone, new movie of Scott Derrickson (The Strange Doctor), which returns to the horror genre. starring Ethan Hawke (Before midnight) and with production of Blumhouse, you can check the preview above.

In the movie, we’re going to follow Finney Shaw (Mason Thames), a shy but intelligent 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by a sadistic killer (Hawke) and trapped in a soundproof basement, where yelling is of little use. When an unplugged phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney finds he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they’re determined to make sure what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.

The Black Phone is produced and directed Derrickson, who also writes the script alongside Robert Cargill (from the franchise The entity), based on the award-winning tale of Joe Hill, from his New York Times bestseller, 20th Century Ghosts.

The film is produced by Derrickson & Cargill’s Crooked Highway and hosted by Universal and Blumhouse. Jason Blum, Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill are the producers of the film, whose executive producer Ryan Turek and Christopher H. Warner.

The film hits theaters in February 2022.