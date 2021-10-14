Even with a court decision, women with Bayer’s contraceptive implant are unable to obtain it through the SUS – 10/11/2021 – Balance and Health

In a medical consultation at UBS Casa Verde, in São Paulo, to prepare for her tubal ligation, Caroline Teixeira da Silva, 37, was introduced to an innovative method. Less invasive and quick to recover, the Bayer pharmaceutical company’s Essure promised to make it sterile.

One morning in November 2011, he placed the micro-implant with the expectation that his tubes would be clogged within three months. He left the site with abdominal pain, but attributed this to the procedure.

Over the years, Silva began to experience hair loss, menstrual bleeding, his teeth became loose and he began to feel excessively tired. It wasn’t until 2018 that she discovered that all of this could be caused by Essure — her symptoms coincided with the complaints of other women who also had the device.

Public health units, however, did not remove the device and, even with exams in hand, she did not get a return to the doctor, she says. “Everything is a difficulty. It’s been a tiring, painful and irritating process, because we can’t achieve anything and even in hospitals we’re labeled crazy.”​

The Essure is a pair of stainless steel springs that must be inserted through the vaginal canal and directed into the fallopian tubes, where it can expand up to 2 mm. The idea is that, during expansion, the springs are fixed on the tube wall and encourage healing of the site.

The micro-implant had its use authorization issued by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) in 2009, but 8 years and many processes later, Bayer stopped selling the product.

THE sheetIn August 2021, the drugmaker said Essure’s safety and efficacy were proven by “a robust body of scientific studies” and that it took the product off the market for “commercial and business strategic reasons.”

In Brazil, a group of 334 Brazilian women is seeking an indemnity agreement worth 30 million euros (approximately R$ 180 million) for the damage that would have been caused by the contraceptive. ​In addition, there are women who fight in court to force public hospitals to withdraw the devices placed by the SUS (Unified Health System).

FolhaJus Selection of the main news of the week about the legal scene and exclusive content with interviews and infographics.

But, even with court decisions forcing governments to perform the surgeries, there are places that fail to remove the micro-implant from patients.

That’s what happened to Anna Bárbara Reis Cordeiro, 37. Even though she had a court decision in her favor, she was unable to remove the micro-implant placed in 2014 at the Hospital Materno Infantil de Brasília, administered by the Federal District government.

A September 2020 decision forced the DF to remove the device within 30 days. The state appealed and lost. The order, however, was not carried out. Cordeiro had his sentence partially altered and was placed in a queue, which follows, in the authorities’ understanding, the priorities of care.

“Every day that goes by is increasing my pain in the pelvic region. My belly swells up a lot and everything is very painful because of the inflammation. I have to keep going, but the hospital doesn’t do anything about it,” he says.

Adriana Vieira da Silva Gama, 42, has been trying to remove the device for about two years, when she discovered that her pain could be related to it. The court decision in her favor was also not enforced, and she is in line for surgery.

Gama has no expectation, however, of getting withdrawal by the SUS. He preferred to take an electrician’s course to get a job and, thus, with a health insurance, remove Essure.

“I’m running after my course to get a job and see if I can take it myself. Because for the GDF [Governo do Distrito Federal] it’s easier to die,” he says.

Already Luciene Justino Ferreira, 42, had gotten a favorable decision that forced the DF to withdraw the device in March of this year, but the State appealed and won. With pain since placing the microimplant, in 2013, she has been trying for about three years to remove it.

One of the common complications is microimplant disintegration. This makes it reach the uterus. The manufacturer’s objective was another, that the springs remain only in the tubes.

This made Marina Lima, 36, a resident of Rio de Janeiro, undergo several surgeries to remove Essure. In March 2020, she had her tubes removed, but that wasn’t enough to stop the pain. On a return visit to the doctor, he discovered that the device had disintegrated.

Then he had to go back to the operating table to remove the uterus and an ovary. Her case, however, called for additional support of the bladder, which was not done, she says. Lima has been waiting for repairs for about a year.

“I feel pelvic pain, I can’t hold the urine. I have to walk around with an absorbent pad 24 hours a day, because otherwise I’ll keep my clothes all wet,” he says. “It’s a situation of embarrassment on the street, it’s very complicated.”

Folha Jus Dia Daily selection of the main news about the legal scene in different areas

The theme led Congresswoman Celina Leão (PP-DF) to create a bill that could oblige the SUS to seek women who put the device through the public system. The proposal is that hospitals or health posts that provided the service contact the patients, carry out an assessment and, if necessary, arrange for the removal of the device within 30 days after the medical indication. According to the text, all cases would also have to be monitored after the operation.

“We are filing an urgent request for him to go straight to the plenary because the cases are dramatic. Each day for these women is another day of suffering”, says the deputy.

If approved, the law would oblige the state to reach women like Meire (who did not want to be identified with her last name), 40, from the municipality of Araguaína (TO). She underwent the procedure in 2014, but only years later, after contacting the Victims of Essure in Brazil group, she discovered that the pain she felt could be caused by the microimplant.

“I intend to take it out, but I don’t know where to start. At the health post, I think it will be difficult, because there are people who don’t even know what it is,” he says.

Who can use health plans. Francilene dos Santos Araújo, 36, placed the microimplant at the Hospital Municipal de Parauapebas (PA) in 2014, but only after four years did she associate her symptoms with Essure.

It took another three years to schedule the surgery, she says. Without the support of the SUS, she will only carry out the removal procedure because her husband got a private plan for his family.

“I have already consulted with several SUS doctors and what they tell me is that it has nothing to do with Essure”, he says.

Other side

When contacted, the Ministry of Health states that Essure is not included in the list of SUS contraceptives, but that local managers are empowered to purchase supplies on their own.

The folder also says that, after Anvisa has suspended the use of the device in 2017, guided states and municipalities to look for women who had received the microimplant. They should be informed about the risk and the need for removal through surgery, which should be quickly scheduled in the SUS network, they say.

The Health Department of the Federal District states that, if there is an indication for clinical or surgical treatment, or if the patient wants to remove the device, “this procedure will be carried out, after medical evaluation by the staff of the hospital unit that is providing care to the patient” .

The Municipal Health Department of SP says that all patients who received the device were monitored by medical teams for five years, and that no irregularities were recorded. A surgical evaluation appointment was scheduled for Caroline Teixeira da Silva, the first patient mentioned in the report.

The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro states that more than 300 women removed Essure at the Mariska Ribeiro Women’s Hospital, the only one used for application between 2014 and 2017. The hospital “reinforces its commitment to monitoring cases in which there are adverse effects and carry out the withdrawal when necessary”.

The Department of Health of Tocantins says that the implementation of the device was part of the services offered by the state, but that the clinical monitoring of patients was under the responsibility of the municipalities. The folder guides those interested in removing the microimplant to attend a UBS.

The Municipality of Parauapebas (PA) and the Municipality of Araguaína (TO) were contacted via email, but did not manifest themselves until the conclusion of the report.