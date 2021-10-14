Ex-BBB Gyselle Soares rebuts criticism after accepting the role of a black slave in the play: “I consider myself of all colors”

Former BBC Gyselle Soares became the target of criticism after accepting the role of black slave Esperança Garcia in the play “Uma eslava called Esperança”. In an interview with G1 this Wednesday (13), the actress said that she understands the comments, but that her profession allows her to live with anyone, and that she considers herself “of all colors”.

On Tuesday night (12), activists of the black movement promoted a protest in front of Theatro 4 de Setembro, in Teresina, Piauí, against the choice of Gyselle for the role. Sonia Terra, an activist with the Black Women’s Network of Piauí, pointed out that the casting of the ex-BBB means a “whitening of a black person“.

For Soares, however, the criticisms do not make her sad. “People have to comment on what they think, we have to respect their right to respond, and it’s important for me as an actress to be able to be anything, I can live whatever I want, if I want to be a lioness, I’ll be a lioness, if i want to be a slave, i will be a slave and live in a beautiful way“, she said, to the portal.

“I consider myself all colors, colorless, a human being with a heart who can feel everything, everyone. We are in the world, we are all the same, our skin has no color, our heart has no color, we cannot define ourselves like that“, shot. Activist Sonia, however, does not agree with this thought. “The children who go to see the show will be sure that Esperança Garcia is a white person.“he told the G1.

Valdson Braga, director of the play, defended the choice of Gyselle for the work. In an interview with TV Clube, he stated that he consulted the black movements before making his decision, but he had no return. He even claimed that the actress should not be “discriminated” because of a role. The black movement said it was not wanted.

The play “Uma eslava called Esperança” tells the story of Esperança Garcia, a woman enslaved on the Algodões farm, in Piauí. She became known nationally after the disclosure of a letter written to the governor of the captaincy of Piauí, describing the suffering and abuse suffered in her masters’ house. The text was written on September 6, 1770, and asked the government to take action. 247 years later, the file was found by researcher and historian Luiz Mott and the woman was recognized by the OAB/PI as the first lawyer from Piauí.

Read the full letter:

“I am a slave of the administration of Captain Antônio Vieira de Couto. He took me away from Fazenda dos Algodões, where I lived with my husband to work as a maid. Here I don’t do well. The first of the great sufferings is that my son has suffered a lot of beatings and is just a child. They even drew blood from his mouth. As for me, I can’t even explain, but to them I look like a punching bag, so much so that I once fell off the top of the house. I only escaped by the mercy of God. The second is that I have my sins to confess for three years and three more children to baptize. I ask for the love of God that you look after me and ask the attorney to send me back to the house where they took me from my husband and daughter’s side“.

Yours his slave, Esperanca Garcia.