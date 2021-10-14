‘Explosive Sex’ Image Wins Wildlife Photo Contest – 10/13/2021

Photo of a cloud of eggs and sperm while fish mate in the Pacific, by Laurent Ballesta, is elected by the judges.

Looks like an underwater explosion. Various fish (Epinephelus polyphekadion) rush to release their sperm while a female releases an explosion of eggs.

This image taken at Fakarava Atoll in the Pacific earned Frenchman Laurent Ballesta the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY).

Jury president Roz Kidman Cox said it was a technical feat.

“It’s partly the setting, (the image was) taken during the full moon, but also the timing, knowing when to take the picture.”

The annual spawn of Epinephelus polyphekadion happens in July. It is known to gather up to 20,000 fish, along with many reef sharks in search of a meal.

Overfishing threatens specimens of this species, but this image was captured in a reserve that offers them some protection.

“We spent five years in this place, 3,000 hours of diving, to get this particular moment,” says Laurent.

“I’m attracted to this image because of the shape of the egg cloud: it looks like an upside-down question mark. It’s a question about the future of these eggs because only one in a million will (survive to) become an adult, but perhaps it’s more symbolic, about the future of nature. It’s a very important question about the future of nature.”

In addition to taking the WPY top prize, the French photographer was also the winner in the competition’s Underwater category.

Vidyun R Hebbar, 10, from India, is Junior Wildlife Photographer of the Year for this photo of a spider (Cyrtophora citricola) in your web. The image is called Home dome.

The green and yellow blur in the background belongs to a tuk-tuk, that three-wheeled taxi.

“The focus is precisely sharp,” Roz Kidman Cox tells BBC News.

“You can actually see the little fangs if you enlarge the image. I love the way it’s framed and how you can see the entire texture of the web, its intertwined structure.”

Vidyun, in turn, recalled: “It was a challenge to focus on the spider because the web trembled every time a vehicle passed.”

Launched in 1964, WPY is organized by the Natural History Museum of London, UK. The contest attracts tens of thousands of entries each year.

Another spider photo was also highlighted in the award. The image was named “The Spider’s Room”.

After noticing small spiders all over the room, photographer Gil Wizen looked under the bed. There, guarding its brood, was a large venomous spider. Before leaving the scene, Wizen photographed the spider, which was the size of a human hand, using perspective to make it appear even larger.

Below, check out some of the individual category winners.

‘Elephant in the room’, by Adam Oswell, Australia

Adam Oswell won the Photojournalism Award for this photo, which shows visitors to a zoo in Thailand watching a young elephant perform underwater. Elephant tourism has increased across Asia. In Thailand, there are now more elephants in captivity than in the wild.

‘The healing touch, from Community care’ by Brent Stirton, South Africa

Brent Stirton was awarded the History Photojournalist Award. Its footage profiles a rehabilitation center that cares for chimpanzees who have been orphaned by the bushmeat trade in Africa. The center’s director is seen presenting a newly rescued chimpanzee to others in her care.

‘Head to head’, by Stefano Unterthiner, Italy

The WPY always has great snow shots, and this one won in the Behavior: Mammals category. Stefano Unterthiner watched two reindeer from Svalbard, in the Norwegian Arctic, fight for control of a harem. As a spectator, Stefano said he felt immersed “in the smell, the noise, the fatigue and the pain”.

‘Reflection’ by Majed Ali, Kuwait

Majed Ali walked for four hours to meet Kibande, a nearly 40-year-old mountain gorilla in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in southwest Uganda. “The higher we went, the hotter and wetter it got,” recalls Majed. This photo, which shows Kibande as a refreshing rain begins to fall, won in the Animal Portraits category.

‘Road to ruin’, by Javier Lafuente, Spain

Javier Lafuente’s photo shows the straight line of a road cutting through the curves of a marshy landscape that is home to more than a hundred species of birds, with ospreys and bee-eaters among many migrating visitors. The road, built in the 1980s to provide access to a beach, splits the swamp in two. The image won in the Swamps: General Panorama category.

‘Spinning the cradle’, by Gil Wizen, Israel/Canada

Gil Wizen is an entomologist and specialized photographer. This dolomedes spider is producing silk through its spinners to weave its egg sac. These spiders are common in the swamps and temperate forests of eastern North America. The image won in the Behavior: Invertebrates category.

The London Natural History Museum’s annual Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition will open this Friday (10/15).

The show will tour the United Kingdom next and will also be exhibited internationally in countries such as Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the United States, among others.

