‘Explosive Sex’ Image Wins Wildlife Photo Contest

by

  • Jonathan Amos
  • BBC Science Reporter

Looks like an underwater explosion. Various fish (Epinephelus polyphekadion) rush to release their sperm while a female releases an explosion of eggs.

This image taken at Fakarava Atoll in the Pacific earned Frenchman Laurent Ballesta the title of Wildlife Photographer of the Year (WPY).

Jury president Roz Kidman Cox said it was a technical feat.

“It’s partly the setting, (the image was) taken during the full moon, but also the timing, knowing when to take the picture.”