expressionless, Valentina Francavilla can now walk out the back door

By announcing your participation The Farm 13, Valentina Francavilla was pointed out by the most daring as one of the great promises for the game. Validated expectations of the controversial opinions of “Topolina” do Ratinho (Carlos Massa) on social networks and, of course, due to his undisputed charisma. But the fact is that within a few days the current season of the reality show will complete its first month on the air and Valentina contributed very little – or almost nothing – to the attraction.

“Soap pot”, as she has been called by her colleagues in confinement, the stage assistant is not committed and is part of the “let it go gang”. In addition to trying to be friends with everyone, Valentina always seeks to peacefully solve problems while being bombarded by competitors.

Advertising Unable to load ad

Valentina’s most expressive moments depend a lot on a big event taking place – and even then it’s difficult. The situation is reminiscent of the conceptual sentence of Andressa Urach: “Look Britto, honestly, he just eats and shits. It doesn’t add anything in here“.

With no alliances, Valentina is watching the siege close for her and the only reaction before the formation of Roça this Tuesday night (12) was to ask Tiago Piquilo to save her at Resta Um. This attitude was spread through gossip and caused the denial of many people, thus proving that she is not as well regarded as she may seem.

Her approach to Rico, Dayanne and Aline is also a move she has been making, but at the same time it sets up a “break” with the other side of the house that wants to see the trio out of the game at all costs. Valentina needs to be more energetic, because although she represents much more than Sthé, Marina and Tiago together, of these three Brazil never expected anything.

FOLLOW THIS COLUMNIST ON SOCIAL NETWORKS: INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER