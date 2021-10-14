Extra charge on the electricity bill will not be enough to afford thermals, says MME – 10/13/2021 – Market

The executive secretary of the MME (Ministry of Mines and Energy), Marizete Pereira, said this Wednesday (14) that the water scarcity tariff flag, implemented in September, is not enough to cover the increase in the cost of fuels used by thermal plants in the country.

According to her, the government has been analyzing alternatives to cover the gap, but there is no expectation of raising again the extra fee on the electricity bill, which went from R$ 9.49 to R$ 14.20 per 100 kWh (kilowatts- hour) consumed.

Pereira explained that the projections for spending on thermal power plants until the end of the year were frustrated by the rise in the prices of natural gas and diesel oil, fuels used to save water in the reservoirs of Brazilian hydroelectric plants.

Thus, electricity distributors begin to complain about the financial impacts caused by the mismatch between the amounts they receive from consumers and the amounts they have to pay to pay for energy.

“The water scarcity flag will not be enough to cover all the resources we use for energy security,” said the MME secretary, in a virtual interview after Enase (National Meeting of the Electricity Sector). “Fuel prices are going up a lot.”

Last Friday (8), for example, Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) authorized the increase in energy generation costs of three thermal plants in the country to pass on the increase in fuel prices in Brazil and abroad.

Powered by natural gas, the thermal Araucária, in Paraná, will receive R$ 2,553.20 per MWh (megawatt-hour) generated, making it the most expensive plant in the country. The Potiguar 1 and 3 thermal plants, powered by diesel, had their prices changed to R$ 1,379.89.

Before, the William Arjona plant, in Mato Grosso do Sul, had also been authorized to increase the sale price of energy, also under the argument that it needed to pass on increases in the price of natural gas.

The MME secretary declined to detail what measures are being considered, claiming that the subject is still being studied. But he said that there is no expectation of readjustment in the value of the water scarcity flag, which will be in effect until April.

“Is it going to increase the energy tariff? This is not yet on the menu that we are analyzing,” he said. “The flag [de escassez hídrica] it began in September and runs until April 2022. In May, Aneel will define the new level of the tariff flag.”

The increase in the costs of the plants puts even more pressure on the energy tariff amid a scenario of double-digit inflation and the labor market still suffering from the effects of the pandemic. The bill is divided among all electricity consumers in the country.

Natural gas hit an all-time record last week, responding to rising demand in Europe and China amid a global energy supply crisis that has also pushed coal to record highs.

Oil, in turn, has been operating above US$ 80 per barrel, at its highest levels since 2018. Two weeks ago, Petrobras raised the price of diesel oil by 8.9%, but it has not yet managed to eliminate the lag in relation to to the international market.

With the drought on the reservoirs of the main Brazilian hydroelectric plants, thermal plants currently account for about a quarter of energy generation in the country, which justified the adoption of the water scarcity flag.

The general director of the ONS (National Electric System Operator), Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, repeated this Wednesday that he does not see the possibility of energy rationing this year. According to him, the measures adopted by the government and the arrival of the rains are already showing results in the fight against the energy crisis.

He said, however, that the 2022 situation still deserves attention and defends the maintenance of the operation of the thermal plants. “We don’t see any risk of rationing in 2021, but all the measures adopted must be maintained so that we have a more comfortable situation in 2022.”