Failure on São Paulo website exposed confidential contracts and sponsorship agreement – 10/14/2021

São Paulo unduly exposed several confidential contracts on its official website. The files were published in the transparency area of the section related to matters approved by the Deliberative Council.
That’s how the UOL Sport had access to the contract made with Sportsbet.io. São Paulo closed with the betting company a deal worth R$ 87 million fixed until 2024.
A video circulating on social networks shows how the flaw was being displayed on the Tricolor website.
The problem didn’t just affect the contract with Sportsbet.io. Other sponsorship agreements and bank loan releases also had their contracts exposed on the club’s website.
It is still not possible to know whether the leak was involuntary or on purpose. The report sought out the São Paulo club and the note will be updated in case there is a manifestation.
Many of the agreements published on the website had confidentiality clauses. In addition to the sponsorships closed by São Paulo, there were also contracts for international broadcasting rights published on the club’s official website. These agreements involve the other teams from Serie A and Serie B of Brasileirão.