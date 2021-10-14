Failure on São Paulo website exposed confidential contracts and sponsorship agreement – 10/14/2021

São Paulo unduly exposed several confidential contracts on its official website. The files were published in the transparency area of ​​the section related to matters approved by the Deliberative Council.

That’s how the UOL Sport had access to the contract made with Sportsbet.io. São Paulo closed with the betting company a deal worth R$ 87 million fixed until 2024.

A video circulating on social networks shows how the flaw was being displayed on the Tricolor website.