Far Cry 6: Assassin’s Creed’s easter egg will kill you with laughter (or rage)

A possible easter egg of Assassin’s Creed was found in Far Cry 6 and he is just plain killing. Whether the player is laughing, smiling, or getting angry, the result will be the same: a direct jump to instant death.

veterans of B.C, the Ubisoft series about a brotherhood of assassins who want to save the world from the hands of the templars, are more than used to climbing great heights, jumping and surviving the fall.

From the top, all you have to do is locate a haystack, identify the characteristic sound of the water and find the exact place to jump. But what if the same conditions were available in the new Far cry? The answer was discovered by players the hard way.

When trying to take the famous “leap of faith” in Far Cry 6, gamers all over the world are falling for the Ubisoft prank, causing their characters to die from the fall.

On Reddit, fans of the game joke that “it’s still a ‘leap of faith’, but faith was in the wrong place.” Others suggest that the situation in the new Far cry could yield an achievement called “wrong game” or “old habits”, referring to another series from Ubisoft.

One thing is certain: we cannot blame them for trying. After all, after years of being conditioned to jump on piles of straw, defying the laws of physics, it would be almost a sin not to attempt the “leap of faith” in Ubi’s new FPS.

Far Cry 6 has versions for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.