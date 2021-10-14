Farm 13: Rico Melquiades questions Sthe: ‘Will your husband be happy to see you smoothing Bil?’; watch and check the influencer’s response

The tree house of ‘A Fazenda 13’ was the stage for a sincere chat about the game for Rico Melquiades and Sthefane Matos, in the early hours of this Thursday (14). The conversation took place after a slight exchange of needlings, caused by Valentina Francavilla with the pedestrians, and the Alagoan took the opportunity to issue an alert to the influencer about his relationship with Bil Araújo.

“I know there is friendship between a man and a woman. Of course there is and this is normal, but you think your husband (in this case, the groom) will be happy to see you smoothing Bil? If it were the other way around, Victor had been stroking a woman here, would you be like you outside?”, asked the former MTV, isolated in the house with Sthe. “Except I know there’s nothing like that with you and him because I know you. I know there is a friendship between a woman and a man. I know all of this. But, like, play, Stefane. Get out of Bil’s shadow because Bil won’t give you the prize,” advised Melquiades.

The peon, in turn, explained to her colleague in confinement that she wants to live the reality experience without letting other participants influence her in the game. “Really, I’m just living it because I don’t really know how to play, I don’t even know this strategy thing. Outside, when I told my family and friends that I had no idea what this is, everyone said, ‘Just be you.’ Here I am, really, just being me. Like, like, I don’t see things. Now I’m starting to notice things. Several times I find myself lost here, you know?”, confessed the influencer.

The outburst did not stop there. “You may be looking at it that way, but really, from my heart, I’m not playing anyone’s game here. I’ve never talked about anyone’s vote here. I’ve never let myself be influenced by anyone”, she said, before quoting the controversy she experienced with Dayane Mello, who flipped her the middle finger in the early days of confinement after getting upset over gossip involving her name. “For example, Day, I’ve said several times here that I like Day a lot. When I got here, something happened to her”, remembered.

“I heard about the finger. It was not?”, wanted to confirm Rico. “That, I didn’t know her and could use it here as a reason to vote. Afterwards, several people wanted to say that she did that in spite of herself, do you understand? As if she did it because she didn’t like me”, shot Sthe. “When I arrived there was already something strong on her side, but I didn’t want to get anyone’s opinion and I decided to live it”, punctuated the pawn.

Afterwards, Matos shared that he called Dayane to put the dots on the i’s after the event. She also guaranteed that her vote in the formation of the fourth farm, in Aline Mineiro, was not part of a plot with other peons. “I think the judgment is very wrong. We’ve never had this conversation here and you’re judging me for something you don’t know. Dude if I had heard [eles], i would hate her (Dayane)“, reflected Sthe.

“What did I do? I called her and asked if what she had done was for me or was it at the party time, because it’s normal to drink and go crazy. However, from the moment people started talking, I was curious that she could have done this because she didn’t like me and I went to ask her. I hear everyone talk about her a lot, but I can’t see what people say about her and fuck you. That’s what I’m feeling. I’m going by my intuition”, the Bahian insisted.

Rico then questioned the confinement colleague: “Were you influenced to vote for Aline?”. Sthe, annoyed, went back to saying that her vote was her own decision and also stressed that she would have warned the peon even before the formation of the garden. “No, by God. That’s why I’m saying you misjudged me. When I talked to Aline, I made it clear that it’s nothing for what Rico did. Your choices are your choices. In my head, I would never judge her for supporting a friend because I would. I disagree with that, however, if people think that, I can’t change my mind here,” she reinforced.

Very seriously, the young woman also added that, despite Rico’s warnings, Bil is indeed one of her priorities in the game, due to the affinity she feels with the ex-BBB. “I have my priorities here, just as you have your priorities. Bil is my priority, Mileide comes first, there’s also Dynho and I know they’re people you don’t have good affinity with”, evaluated Sthe. “I respect. What I’m afraid of is you being influenced”, confessed the comedian.

Melquiades then tried to guide the Bahian woman to try to find out if Bil feels the same way about her. “Here is a person who will win. Try looking at Bil with other eyes too. Like, try to analyze him to see if his game… I’m not saying he’s a bad person, but try to analyze it. I feel like he doesn’t like you, but I could be wrong.” advised Rico.

“I’m not living in the shadow of him and anyone else. I’m really kind of lost, but I’m not living in anyone’s shadow. I judge people by what they are to me and not to others”, declared Sthe. The conversation ended soon after, when another pawn approached the pair. Just spy: