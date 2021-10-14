Father of Child Who Accidentally Shot Mother Arrested in Florida | World

The arrest of 22-year-old Veondre Avery took place on Tuesday (12) in Altamonte Springs, in the center of the state, according to local police.

The events, which also earned Avery an accusation of improper storage of a firearm, took place on Aug. 11 at his home.

That day, her partner, 21-year-old Shamaya Lynn, was chatting with co-workers by video call when she suddenly fell on her back and never appeared on the screen again.

A colleague of the young woman called the police and said she had heard a noise before Lynn fell out of her chair.

Once they arrived at the victim’s house, agents caught Avery trying to revive her partner, who had been shot in the head, according to the state prosecutor’s office.

The police investigation found that Avery had left a loaded pistol, without triggering the safety lock, in her son’s backpack, decorated with images from the cartoon “Dog Patrol”.

The boy took the gun, approached his mother while she was talking to her co-workers, and managed to fire her.

‘You have to bear the consequences’

Roberto Ruiz Jr., an Altamonte Springs police officer, gave details about the arrest at a press conference.

“Maybe it wasn’t something this person wanted to do,” he said of Avery and Lynn’s death. “But now he has to bear the consequences.”

“As the owner of a pistol, it is your responsibility to be careful with these weapons,” said the policeman.