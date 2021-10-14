Fed may begin gradual process of reducing bond-buying program in mid-November, Fomc minutes show

SAO PAULO – Federal Reserve members highlighted that, if there is an announcement about the start of the stimulus reduction program at the next committee meeting, in November, the process may start in the middle of next month or in mid-December, from according to the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (Fomc), released this Wednesday (13th).

The Fed discussed a plan to reduce the asset-buying program by $15 billion a month, the document shows, but “several” committee members favored a faster reduction.

The assessment is that, as long as the economic recovery continues, a process of tapering to be completed by the middle of next year would be likely.

In a decision on September 22, the Federal Reserve unanimously maintained the basic interest rate in the United States close to zero (between 0% and 0.25%) in a decision by the monetary policy committee. However, he indicated that rate hikes could come a little earlier than expected by committee members at the previous meeting.

Along with the widely expected moves, FOMC officials have indicated they will begin to withdraw some of the stimulus they have been providing during the Covid-19 crisis, but without signaling when they will do so.

There was already an expectation that the schedule of the so-called “tapering”, or the perspective for reducing the asset purchase program by the monetary authority, which is currently around US$ 120 billion per month, would only be announced at the next meeting, in November .

The September employment report, released on Friday (8), showed a lower-than-expected job creation, but it did not change expectations for the November tapering announcement, with some Fed officials in recent days reinforcing the case for an announcement in the next month.

Committee members further reaffirmed that the pattern of “substantial advances” in relation to their asset purchases is distinct from the criteria provided in their interest rate guidelines, with stronger conditions to be met on economic recovery ahead of rates be high.

