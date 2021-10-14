Feira de Santana registers 15 positive cases of Covid-19 this Wednesday (13); one death was reported – Wake up City

Published on 10/13/2021 18:46.

56 people await test results.

Photo: Paula Fróes /GOV-BA

wake up city

This Wednesday (13), Feira de Santana recorded 15 positive cases of Covid-19 and reached the mark of 47,740 cured of the disease, an index that represents 94.2% of confirmed cases. Meanwhile, 133 more tests were negative. The positive results today are in relation to the release of accumulated exams that were collected between September 8th and October 11th, which were awaiting the laboratory’s results. The information is from the epidemiological bulletin of the Municipal Health Department. The bulletin also counts 21 patients hospitalized in the city, and one more death, which occurred on August 16, was reported.

Report card:

Cases confirmed on the day: 15

Patients recovered on the day: 92

Negative results on the day: 133

Total hospitalized patients in the city: 21

Death reported on the day: 1

date of death: 16/08

TOTAL NUMBERS

Total confirmed cases in the city: 50,635 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 13, 2021)

Total patients in home isolation: 1,879

Total recovered in the municipality: 47,740

Total negative exams: 75,387 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 13, 2021)

Waiting for exam result: 56

Total deaths: 995

QUICK TEST INFORMATION

Total quick tests performed: 26,080 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 13, 2021)

Positive result: 5,041 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 13, 2021)

In home isolation: 3

Negative result: 21,039 (Period from March 6, 2020 to October 13, 2021)

The rapid test alone does not confirm or completely exclude the diagnosis for Covid-19, and should be used as a diagnostic aid test, according to technical note COE Saúde No. 54 of April 8, 2020 (updated on 06/4/20).