Ferrari wants to focus on 2022 and plans to miss final races of the season

Mattia Binotto will split between the Maranello factory and race weekends (Photo: Ferrari)

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto will not be at every race on the Formula 1 calendar in 2021. Noted absence at the Turkish GP held last weekend, the Italian manager plans to miss two more races before the close. of the championship, precisely those subsequent to the GP of the United States: Mexico and Brazil.

The reason, according to the man who defines the paths of the Italian team, is to be closer to the Maranello factory, where the development of the 2022 car continues at full speed. Ferrari announced the engine update introduced at the Russian GP as the last significant change in this year’s package.

“That [Turquia] it was one of the races I planned to stay at home,” he said. “Of course, the calendar has changed a lot since the beginning, so I also changed plans, but Turkey was certainly one of those. There will be at least two more races left until the end of the season. At the moment, I plan to have Mexico and Brazil, but let’s see”, he revealed.

With the end of the 2021 season underway and Ferrari far from the title fight, the focus is already on next year’s championship, when a new technical regulation will take effect and the order of strength between the teams could change. It will depend on who prepared the best for the changes that will be made in the category.

“The reason, as can be imagined mainly in the cases of Mexico and Brazil, is the distance. In the meantime, here in Maranello there is really a lot to do”. It’s a whole team to manage, both chassis and power unit and the whole organization. In terms of development for 2022, we are at a critical stage, in which time is getting shorter and shorter”, he said.

The last race with Binotto’s presence was the Russian GP, ​​won by Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Ferrari)

In place of the team boss, the person responsible for commanding Ferrari on race weekends in which Binotto is not present will be Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies, who has already been present in Istanbul.

“I’m happy to be here. Being on Thursday and Friday at work, I can be more focused on what’s going on in Maranello, while on Saturday and Sunday I am totally dedicated to the race weekend. Of course I lose contacts in the paddock, but Laurent Mekies does a great job, and I’m really happy with the way he’s managing the team when I’m not there.”

Ferrari fights with McLaren for the position of third force in the championship and currently occupies the 4th position in the Constructors’ World Championship, with 7.5 points behind Woking’s team. Among the Pilots, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have very similar performances, occupying the 4th and 5th positions respectively, separated by just 0.5 point.

Formula 1 picks up speed again in two weeks for the US GP, at Circuit of the Americas in Austin.

